Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Up 7.7%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.23. 877,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,855,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aethlon Medical news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $56,657.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,247.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

