Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

41.8% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aptose Biosciences and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00 Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 2 9 0 2.67

Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $11.29, suggesting a potential upside of 180.04%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $26.45, suggesting a potential upside of 101.64%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -49.53% -46.65% Aerie Pharmaceuticals -231.05% -135.57% -37.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.28 million ($0.52) -7.75 Aerie Pharmaceuticals $69.89 million 8.79 -$199.58 million ($3.40) -3.86

Aptose Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerie Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The company is also developing AVX-012, a clinical-stage dry eye product candidate; and AR-1105 and AR-13503 sustained-release implants for treating retinal diseases. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.