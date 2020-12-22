Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Hold Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Aegon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aegon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Aegon stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. Aegon has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

