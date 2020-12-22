Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Hold Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Aegon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aegon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.
Aegon stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. Aegon has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
Read More: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.