AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. BidaskClub cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACM traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $48.32. 3,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

