AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA)’s share price rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50. Approximately 401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) by 359.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.