ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Trading Up 9.2%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shot up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.25. 6,148,499 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 3,613,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The firm has a market cap of $212.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 731,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 144,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 44,683 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 54.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

