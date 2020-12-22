ADLER Group S.A. (ADJ.F) (ETR:ADJ) Shares Down 0.4%

ADLER Group S.A. (ADJ.F) (ETR:ADJ)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €27.38 ($32.21) and last traded at €27.44 ($32.28). Approximately 1,577,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,675% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.54 ($32.40).

Separately, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of ADLER Group S.A. (ADJ.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.75.

ADLER Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

