adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €264.24 ($310.87).

Shares of ADS opened at €287.50 ($338.24) on Monday. adidas AG has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €277.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €262.43.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

