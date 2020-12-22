AdEx Network (ADX) Price Tops $0.28

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $30.54 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00353798 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027268 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 114,933,577 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,791,101 tokens. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.