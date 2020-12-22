Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.33.

ADUS opened at $112.99 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $109,329.11. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $25,610.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,377 shares of company stock worth $53,509,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 18.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 148.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,131 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 44.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 27.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

