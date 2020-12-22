Adamera Minerals Corp. (ADZ.V) (CVE:ADZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Adamera Minerals Corp. (ADZ.V) (CVE:ADZ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Adamera Minerals Corp. (ADZ.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 28,800 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.13, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.40 million and a PE ratio of -35.00.

About Adamera Minerals Corp. (ADZ.V) (CVE:ADZ)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

