Adam D. Blue Sells 1,026 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $128,239.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,132,019.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE QTWO traded up $3.13 on Tuesday, reaching $128.99. The company had a trading volume of 308,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $129.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day moving average is $96.54.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,873,000 after buying an additional 413,446 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,229,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,150,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,212,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,689,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,020,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,564,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on QTWO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

