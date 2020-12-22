Adam D. Blue Sells 1,026 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $128,239.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,132,019.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE QTWO traded up $3.13 on Tuesday, reaching $128.99. The company had a trading volume of 308,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $129.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day moving average is $96.54.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on QTWO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.
