Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) (LON:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $0.39

Shares of Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) (LON:AEG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.45. Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 72,075,352 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.64. The stock has a market cap of £10.19 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,627.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) Company Profile (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.