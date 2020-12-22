Actinium (ACM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $634,614.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 93.8% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $262,561.18 and approximately $634,614.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 261.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 27,018,850 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.