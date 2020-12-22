Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Chairman Sells $1,658,032.74 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66.

On Monday, October 19th, David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40.

ACN traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Accenture by 82.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Accenture by 15.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Accenture by 42.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in Accenture by 20.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

