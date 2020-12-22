Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target upped by Barclays from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.92.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $133.71 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $136.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.70.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $4,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $62,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,911.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,528 shares of company stock worth $10,073,154. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.