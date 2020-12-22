Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Announces $0.43 Dividend

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4347 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of NYSE JEQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,678. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19.
About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund
See Also: Cost of Equity
