AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after buying an additional 21,974,440 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after buying an additional 2,797,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average of $94.73. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $109.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $183.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.