Aaron Tachibana Sells 2,391 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $86,960.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,593.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $81,225.76.

PSNL stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.01. 1,260,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,252. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.87. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. Analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Personalis by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,992,000 after buying an additional 1,987,582 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Personalis by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,293,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,362,000 after buying an additional 1,224,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after buying an additional 436,708 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 1,870.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 197,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 187,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 921,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,671 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

