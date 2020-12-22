8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.48

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.48 and last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 26112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 43,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $661,970.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,043.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $48,108.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 307,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,992.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,440 shares of company stock worth $3,294,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

