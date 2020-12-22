8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Sells $26,665.17 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $26,665.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,584.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,634. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in 8X8 by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 8X8 by 9.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 4.9% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 60,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.