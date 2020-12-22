8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Sells $26,665.17 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $26,665.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,584.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of EGHT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,634. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
