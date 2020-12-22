$740.26 Million in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to report sales of $740.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $722.18 million and the highest is $753.00 million. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $745.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after buying an additional 9,315,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,991,000 after buying an additional 7,848,636 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,357,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

