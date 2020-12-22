$704.66 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report $704.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $699.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $713.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $810.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Compass Point lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist upped their target price on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $72.23.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

