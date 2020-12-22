70,365 Shares in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 70,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houston American Energy during the second quarter worth $49,000.

HUSA opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Houston American Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

