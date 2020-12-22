6,820 Shares in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $60,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 178.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 202,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 30,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSBC opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

