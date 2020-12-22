6,473 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $4,971,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1,497.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 55,418 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLB. BidaskClub raised Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of DLB opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $93.11.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $150,630.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,692 shares of company stock worth $27,241,929. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

