4,989 Shares in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,989 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $18.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

