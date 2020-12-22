4,838 Shares in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,838 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRME. FMR LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 151,256 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,683,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,998 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 98.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 123,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter worth about $2,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.31.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

FRME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

