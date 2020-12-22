4,221 Shares in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLUE. Maxim Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

bluebird bio stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $99.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.08 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

