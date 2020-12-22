$420.17 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce $420.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $422.58 million and the lowest is $418.93 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $515.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.