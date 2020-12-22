40,357 Shares in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,357 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Ebix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ebix by 47.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ebix by 9.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ebix by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.71.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.18 million. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

