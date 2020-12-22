20,200 Shares in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 102.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

