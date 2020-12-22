16,206 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in TC Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 122,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 22.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.