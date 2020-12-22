13,022 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.55%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.