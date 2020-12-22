10,637 Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,694 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $35,170,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 126.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.5% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

