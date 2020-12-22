$1.47 EPS Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Kemper posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kemper.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.45. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kemper by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter worth $922,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kemper by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 8.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,236,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,652,000 after purchasing an additional 97,274 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter worth $319,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMPR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.31. 2,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.94. Kemper has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.