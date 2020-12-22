0Chain (ZCN) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $16.98 million and approximately $209,245.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

