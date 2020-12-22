$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.11. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.93 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sanborn bought 8,750 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $307,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,670.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $910.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.29. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

