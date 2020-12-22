$0.65 EPS Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Entegris reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

In other news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $97.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.35. Entegris has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $100.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

