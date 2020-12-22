-$0.46 EPS Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,487 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,103,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,362,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,570 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,461,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 581,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,209,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 578,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $27.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.