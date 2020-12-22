$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.20. ABB posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ABB in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in ABB by 15.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ABB by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,389,000 after purchasing an additional 267,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ABB by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after acquiring an additional 464,494 shares during the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABB opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. ABB has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

