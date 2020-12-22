-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Murphy Oil posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 143.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUR. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

MUR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. 48,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,540,912. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,982.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,608,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,184,000 after acquiring an additional 488,196 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 127,642 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Murphy Oil by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,639,000 after purchasing an additional 335,047 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.