$0.03 EPS Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Rite Aid reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on RAD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of RAD traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. 5,772,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 98.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 7.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.