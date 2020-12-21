Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CEO Frank D. Gibeau Sells 266,091 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 266,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $2,394,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -331.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,497,000 after purchasing an additional 875,414 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,772,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,870,000 after purchasing an additional 489,963 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zynga by 214.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after buying an additional 8,378,044 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Zynga by 172.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,301,000 after buying an additional 6,847,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zynga by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,342,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,298,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

