ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells $16,564,000.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $16,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,564,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $42.85 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

