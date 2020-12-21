ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) vs. Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Head to Head Survey

ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) and Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

ZOOM Technologies has a beta of 26.75, meaning that its share price is 2,575% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearfield has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of ZOOM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Clearfield shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of ZOOM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Clearfield shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZOOM Technologies and Clearfield’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZOOM Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clearfield $93.07 million 3.67 $7.29 million $0.53 47.26

Clearfield has higher revenue and earnings than ZOOM Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ZOOM Technologies and Clearfield, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZOOM Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearfield 0 0 2 0 3.00

Clearfield has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.17%. Given Clearfield’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clearfield is more favorable than ZOOM Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ZOOM Technologies and Clearfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZOOM Technologies N/A N/A N/A Clearfield 7.84% 9.28% 8.18%

Summary

Clearfield beats ZOOM Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZOOM Technologies Company Profile

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures. It also provides WaveSmart, which are optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and outdoor cabinet and fiber active cabinet products. In addition, the company offers StreetSmart, a portfolio of fiber management products; FieldShield, a fiber pathway and protection method for reducing the cost of broadband deployment; and YOURx platform that consists of hardened terminals, test access points, and various drop cable options for portions of the access network across various fiber drop cable media. Further, it provides CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures, including CraftSmart Fiber Protection Pedestals and CraftSmart Fiber Protection Vaults integrated solutions optimized to house FieldSmart products at the last mile access point of the network in above-grade or below-grade installations. Additionally, the company offers fiber and copper assemblies with an industry-standard or customer-specified configuration; and designs and manufactures custom solutions for in-the-box and network connectivity assemblies specific to that customer's product line. It provides its fiber to anywhere platform for various incumbent local exchange carriers, competitive local exchange carriers, wireless operators, and MSO/cable TV companies, as well as the utility/municipality, enterprise, and data center markets. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

