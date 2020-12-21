Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ZOM opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.22. Zomedica has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Zomedica will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the third quarter worth about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Zomedica in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

