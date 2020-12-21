Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.89.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $373.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.34. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $388.92.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total value of $1,083,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total transaction of $14,537,560.10. Insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 26.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 299.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.9% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

