Zebi 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $81.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, OKEx, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00148201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.01 or 0.00797980 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00213167 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00371853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00118925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00074908 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Koinex, Liquid, OKEx, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

