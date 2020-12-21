ZClassic (ZCL) Price Up 62.5% This Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 46.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $12,723.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 62.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,054,624 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

